Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

TriNet Group stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $87.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.96.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,550.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

