Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $30.90

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $29.84. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. Equities analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

