Zero Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,206.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $14,206.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00325473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00122551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00181374 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,171,741 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

