ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 74,500 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $3,977,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00.

ZI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,334.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,992,000. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

