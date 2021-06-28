Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after buying an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Zscaler by 26.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 387,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,540,000 after acquiring an additional 81,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,471 shares of company stock worth $32,557,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $218.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.