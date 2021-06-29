-$0.06 EPS Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Points International posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million.

PCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Points International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.11 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68. Points International has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

