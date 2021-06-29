$0.07 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. Cutera posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

CUTR opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Cutera has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $874.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,778,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,796 shares during the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

