-$0.07 EPS Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Frontline reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,212. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23. Frontline has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.