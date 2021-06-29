-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 47.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

