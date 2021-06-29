-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Lightspeed POS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,259. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.22. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $86.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

