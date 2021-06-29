-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). BELLUS Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLU. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

