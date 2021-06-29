-$0.20 EPS Expected for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). BELLUS Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%.

BLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $17,522,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 4,275,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

