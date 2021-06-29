$0.26 EPS Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

CFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61.

In other news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $326,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

