$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

