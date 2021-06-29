-$0.41 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,421. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.22.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total value of $612,713.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,285,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,229 shares of company stock worth $119,242,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $195,138,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

