$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. AT&T reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

