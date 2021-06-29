$0.81 EPS Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. 3,056,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,052. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.