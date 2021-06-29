$0.82 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.97. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 165.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. 5,196,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,575.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 193,098 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.