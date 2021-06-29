$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

ADI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.36. The company had a trading volume of 105,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.83. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,727 shares of company stock worth $7,749,003 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

