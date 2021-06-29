$1.82 EPS Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

AMWD stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $82.87. 140,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,927. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Woodmark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

