10,072 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 154,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

