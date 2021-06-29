10,805 Shares in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $296,213.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $297,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,793 shares of company stock worth $781,317 over the last 90 days.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.