108,483 Shares in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TrueCar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TrueCar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.17. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,104 shares of company stock valued at $475,845 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

