11,296 Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vaxart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VXRT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vaxart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

