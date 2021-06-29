$113.61 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $113.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.90 million and the highest is $116.08 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $466.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

