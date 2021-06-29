$121.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post $121.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.23 million and the highest is $122.12 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $136.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $491.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.15 million to $493.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $515.80 million, with estimates ranging from $513.39 million to $518.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.