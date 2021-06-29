125,000 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Bought by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,710. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.