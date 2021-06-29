12,810 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Nutanix by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 218,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutanix by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Nutanix by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

