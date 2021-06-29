13,188 Shares in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $742,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Equities analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

