13,824 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,824 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.16. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.