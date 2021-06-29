1,400 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,912,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHT opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a market cap of $853.04 million, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

