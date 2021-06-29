14,297 Shares in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

VYNE opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.76. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.