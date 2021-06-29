14,617 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,403. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PHR opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

