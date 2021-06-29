150,000 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Bought by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,407,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,349,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,338,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRACU traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,911. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

