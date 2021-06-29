$17.54 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report sales of $17.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $17.57 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $13.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 44,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,095. The stock has a market cap of $323.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

