$190.30 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report sales of $190.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the highest is $193.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $186.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $763.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 246,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,638. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

