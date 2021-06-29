$2.91 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings per share of $2.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.13 and the lowest is $2.53. Thor Industries reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.28. 519,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

