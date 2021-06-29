2,161,002 Shares in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,161,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 710,999 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $407.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54.

VistaGen Therapeutics Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

