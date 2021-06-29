2,173,383 Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,173,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,920,000 after acquiring an additional 801,248 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $94,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HGV opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

