$218.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $218.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.12 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $219.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $913.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $920.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 581,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,118. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

