24,259 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.99. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.