2,465 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $11,439,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IBRX opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $45.42.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.
