2,465 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $11,439,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Shares of IBRX opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.