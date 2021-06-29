249 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

