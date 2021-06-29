$30.49 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce sales of $30.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.02 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $120.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.14. 14,520,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,870,931. The company has a market capitalization of $466.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

