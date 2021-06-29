$300.48 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce sales of $300.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.95 million and the highest is $307.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $235.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE B traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 126,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barnes Group has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after buying an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

