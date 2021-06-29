30,000 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

