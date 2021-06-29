3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.45.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.