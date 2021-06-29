$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $5.10 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $18.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

CHRW stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 703,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

