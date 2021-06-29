5,232,623 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,232,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,689,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of ArcLight Clean Transition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACTC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACTC opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

