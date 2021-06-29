$537.97 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $537.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.40 million and the highest is $539.50 million. Entegris posted sales of $448.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

